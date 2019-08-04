St. Francis University is now mourning the loss of one of its own.
Nicholas Cumer, a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program at the university, was residing in Dayton, Ohio, as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
Early Sunday morning, a masked gunman in body armor opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, according The Associated Press.
Cumer, 25, of Washington, Pa., was one of the nine innocent people who lost their lives on Sunday.
The Dayton shooting was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and no motive has been explained.
Connor Betts, 24, was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and squeezed off dozens of shots before he was gunned down no more than 30 seconds after his rampage began, police Chief Richard Biehl said.
Surveillance video shared by police showed officers shot Betts at the doorstep of further destruction, just stopping him from entering a bar where some people took cover when the chaos broke out around 1 a.m. in the historic Oregon District.
Betts' 22-year-old sister Megan was the youngest of the dead — all killed in a nightlife spot of bars, restaurants and theaters that is considered a safe area downtown, police said.
They identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
