The English Department at St. Francis University in Loretto is now accepting submissions from high school students for the new online magazine, New Constellations.
Students interested in being published in the inaugural issue can submit their work from May 15 through June 15 by visiting newconstellationsmag.weebly.com.
Submissions can involve poetry, fiction, nonfiction and flash fiction, micro-fiction or creative fiction.
For more information, the editors can be reached by email at newconstellationsmag@gmail.com.
