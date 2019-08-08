Officials at St. Francis University have released the name of a second student injured in a mass shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio last weekend.
Kelsey Colaric, 23, of Parma, Ohio, is a graduate student in the university's Master of Cancer Care program and was participating in an internship program at Maple Health Cancer Alliance along with her fellow classmate Nicholas Cumer.
Cumer, 25, of Washington, Pa., was killed in the shooting. His life was celebrated during a memorial Mass Tuesday evening at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on the university's campus in Loretto.
During that service, Father James Puglis, Director of Campus Ministry at St. Francis, offered prayers for Kelsey’s healing.
“Our St. Francis University family is grieving the loss of Nicholas Cumer, yet we are also saddened to share that a second student was injured in the Dayton shooting on Sunday,” University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. wrote in a statement Thursday.
Cumer and Colaric were among the nine people who were killed and dozens injured when a masked gunman in body armor later identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
Police said Betts was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and was able to fire dozens of shots before he was slain by police.
Betts' 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the dead, while other casualties included Monica Brickhouse, 39; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.
The Washington Post reported that Cumer and Colaric were celebrating with other interns from Maple Tree Health Alliance at the time of the shooting.
Tyler Erwin, 27, told The Washington Post that he was standing in line at a bar with his girlfriend and three of his fellow Maple Tree interns when they heard shots.
According to Erwin, one of his friends had been shot in the leg and Colaric had been shot in the abdomen, while he saw Cumer on the ground, rolled onto his side, The Washington Post reported.
Colaric's family shared that she has been treated for her injuries, is recovering and have requested privacy at this time, university officials said Thursday.
