St. Francis University has been awarded a three-year, $1 million grant to launch a program to help veterans and military personnel finish their degrees and obtain occupational licensing.
The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced the university’s receipt of the grant under the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations project.
According to a press release from St. Francis, the grant was acquired through the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation, which is housed at the Shields School of Business. The grant will assist with the start of the university’s Veterans Acceleration Learning Program (VALP).
Through VALP, veterans will be able to enroll in the majority of programs at St. Francis University that require licensure after obtaining a degree.
The university says its versatile programs provide an opportunity for veterans to obtain degrees and licenses quicker and with fewer obstructions, thus transitioning into Pennsylvania’s workforce at a faster rate.
At CSOR, a nonpartisan academic research center, work is ongoing to reach a better understanding of the challenges veterans face as they return to civilian life. In 2018, Pennsylvania hired CSOR as its lead contractor for a three-year project that permitted the center to spearhead the research of military spouse portability, skillset transferring, and the demographic data of Pennsylvania licenses.
“Depending on your position in the armed forces, you may need to start your education and training over again to satisfy the regulation for that particular license,” Alanna Wilson, vice president of government affairs and public relations at CSOR, wrote in a press release. “This may not only help reduce the unemployment rate of veterans, but also for civilians. Being able to bring different skills into the workplace that can only be obtained while serving our country can benefit the workplace. It’s our duty to help serve them with something larger than ourselves in the civilian life.”
Enrollment is open for fall 2019, and admission to the VALP program is free to veterans.
