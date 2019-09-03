St. Francis University’s Bachelor of Social Work was recently named a top program in Pennsylvania by SocialWorkDegree.org.
The program at St. Francis was established in 1974 and is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.
The ranking was determined based on the salary outcomes of students who have graduated from the social work program at St. Francis as compared to other universities that offer a bachelor’s degree in social work and are accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.
At St. Francis, the social work program offers small class sizes, applied learning and out-of-the-classroom experiences to help students put their knowledge to good use. The program also seeks to assist students in understanding social welfare as a system of social institutions developed to meet human needs.
