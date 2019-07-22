St. Francis University’s online associate degree in early childhood education was recently ranked one of the best in the country by The Best Schools.
The associate degree in early childhood education was designed to provide a convenient, online degree completion program for students seeking the degree on a part-time or full-time basis.
Graduates from the program have secured positions as teaching assistants, teacher’s aides, daycare assistants or continued their studies in early childhood education.
The Best Schools analyzes academic excellence, strength of faculty scholarship, the school’s reputation, financial aid and the range of course offerings to determine rankings.
According to the article, St. Francis University’s program was recognized for optimal flexibility and noted distinctive courses including English Language Learner; Foundations of Education; Early Childhood Pedagogy; and Family, School and Community Partnerships.
