EBENSBURG – Theresa Conway can’t wait to see flowers on her window sill at Cambria Care Center.
A partnership with St. Francis University that kicked off Tuesday can make that happen.
The university, through a $10,000 Whole Person/Whole Community grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, delivered beds, plants and tools to the care center for a new therapeutic gardening program in a recently renovated outdoor area.
“We noticed there was a need for this,” said Keana Bertocci-Myers, activities director at Cambria Care Center. “We want to see how it benefits the residents.”
Aside from the benefits of gardening, Bertocci-Myers said residents at Cambria Care Center will be able to take flowers back to their rooms and eat the fresh produce they’ve grown.
Ryan Oliver, a sophomore nursing major, said he’s anxious to see the results of the new program.
“It’s nice to be able to help out,” he said.
Oliver said he’s also excited to learn from the residents at Cambria Care Center and apply those lessons not only to his studies, but to his family one day.
“Everyone has different life experiences,” he said.
Rosemary Bertocci, chairwoman of St. Francis University’s philosophy and religious studies department and environmental studies professor, said research has shown the benefits of moving, getting fresh air and taking care of plants. It can reduce dosages of medications, lessen depression symptoms and improve overall health, she said.
“Exercise is medicine,” Bertocci said. “It’s central to the meaning of one’s life.”
Students in Tim Bintrim’s environmental studies first-year seminar assembled 11 portable raised beds, while upperclassmen in Marie Olson’s sustainable food production class will evaluate the microclimate of the garden enclosure and transplant herbs, vegetables and flowers into the beds that appeal to residents’ senses.
The raised beds are designed for easy exchange of plants throughout the growing season and to be tended from wheelchairs.
St. Francis students will start hold cool-weather, frost-tolerant plants in the university’s greenhouse to provide residents with edible, colorful and interesting plantings into mid-October.
In the future, students in the health sciences, religious studies and environmental engineering programs will expand and maintain the garden, and permanent raised beds will be designed and built by engineering students.
St. Francis University students in physiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing, public health, physician assistant science and psychology will complete required service hours for their classes with the therapeutic gardening program, Bertocci said. Some students will write papers and give presentations on their experiences at the end of the semester.
“We feel so lucky to have Cambria Care Center here,” Bertocci said.
