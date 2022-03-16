LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University and the National Hispanic Institute are partnering for the upcoming 2022 Northeast Great Debate Program, which will be held at the Loretto campus from July 19 through 24.
This is one of the longest-running six-day summer programs the institute offers to students who’ve just completed ninth grade.
The Great Debate Program is part of a three-year curriculum that helps students develop various leadership skills, beginning with an emphasis on teamwork and public speaking. Those who graduate through the system go on to participate in the Lorenzo de Zavala Youth Legislative Session and the Collegiate World Series.
For more information or to register, visit www.nationalhispanicinstitute.org.
