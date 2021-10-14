EBENSBURG, Pa. – St. Francis University’s ongoing expansion work will benefit from $15 million in tax-free bonds authorized through the Cambria County General Financing Authority.
The bonds, along with another $12 million for Mount Aloysius College to refinance debt from a 2011 bond issue, were given final approval Thursday by the Cambria County commissioners.
Tax-free bonds provide a way for government entities and certain other organizations to borrow money at low interest rates from investors interested in the tax-free interest income.
The bond sale involves no county funding and does not create liability for the county, Robert Shahade, solicitor for the authority, said at Thursday’s meeting. The financing authority acts as a conduit for the funding.
In a related resolution Thursday, commissioners extended the authority’s term of existence for 50 years because it was set to expire before the latest bond debt was were paid off.
“The bonds are going out a projected 30, 35 years,” Shahade said. “There are only about 25 years left on the charter.”
Shahade said the bond issue will benefit the entire county.
“The colleges are growing, and they have expensive facilities,” he said.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said helping local colleges supports the entire area.
“We just want to be good team players and support St. Francis and Mount Aloysius,” Chernisky said. “Working together is a benefit to Cambria County and the region.”
Projects listed for St. Francis University include renovation of Sullivan Hall and construction of the Connors Family Fine Arts Center, along with the recent overhaul of the Admissions Welcome Center in St. Francis Hall.
The Sullivan Hall work is part of St. Francis University’s ongoing work to improve science and health areas, the school’s website says. It began in 2018 with a 10,000-square-foot addition to Sullivan, creating the Health Sciences Experiential Learning Commons.
The next phase of the project will modernize the 60-year-old building to consolidate health sciences with simulation rooms and model hospital and home care environments.
“When completed, our health sciences majors will no longer be scattered across campus – rather, they will be together in this state-of-the-art facility,” the website says.
Groundbreaking for the Connors Family Fine Arts Center is tentatively scheduled for early next year, the website says. It will be located just outside what is now the St. Peters Street entrance to the campus, near DeGol Field.
The new facility will provide “a space for our students to grow their self-expression,” “a cultural gathering place for the university community and regional neighbors” and “creative endeavors guided by an academic foundation in the arts,” the website says.
Mount Aloysius College’s bond funding will include refinancing debt from the construction of its Convocation Center, which includes two gymnasiums.
In other business, commissioners named L.R. Kimball, of Ebensburg, as the engineering firm to design, bid and oversee work replacing sewer laterals for county facilities in downtown Johnstown. Kimball’s $34,191 proposal will launch the work, required as part of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s downtown sewer project.
Facilities include the Central Park Complex, Cambria County Library, Johnstown Senior Activities Center and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
