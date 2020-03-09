LORETTO – Some of the most honest, telling responses come just before or after the press conferences.
While waiting for St. Francis University men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel to arrive after a game in the middle of the season, a reporter tried to kill some time and lighten the mood by asking Red Flash stars Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon which was their favorite cartoon, “Spongebob Squarepants” or “Family Guy?”
Braxton quickly gave his support to Spongebob. Blackmon considered for a moment and then came back with the same answer.
Later, though, Blackmon approached the reporter to set the record straight.
“I’d like to change my answer,” Blackmon said. “I’m going with ‘Family Guy.’”
A whimsical moment? To be sure. But it also was a clear reminder that the names fans read in boxscores aren’t cartoon characters themselves. They are more than scoring averages. They are people, too, with the same varieties in quirks, sense of humor, taste in music, style of dress and outside pursuits as anyone else and how they all fit together can be just as impactful to a team’s success as a player’s height or another player’s shuttle-run time.
For Blackmon, Braxton and the Red Flash, it’s fit together nicely enough to take them to three Northeast Conference championship games in four years. St. Francis (22-9) will try to win its first conference crown since 1991 when it travels to top-seeded Robert Morris on Tuesday.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The game wil be televised on ESPN2.
“Ty (Stewart) likes to dance. A.J. (Labriola) likes to rap. We just have a bunch of different mixes of guys that all blend well together,” Braxton said. “We all rub off on each other.”
The Red Flash are an interesting mix, to be sure. Braxton is cool, leader-type from New Jersey who went from having no Division I scholarship offers to being an NBA prospect. Blackmon, from Charlotte, North Carolina, is a bit more boisterous, the smoothness and occasional outbursts of emotion matching his playing style.
Blackmon is a fifth-year senior, as is fellow Carolinian guard Scott Meredith, who has seen his playing time curtailed by tendinitis in his knees but never complains and is very thoughtful and well-spoken.
“DK” is 6-foot-10 Deivydas Kuzavas, an unselfish player who willingly gives up his body setting screens or bodying up on defense and still speaks with a heavy Eastern European accent that reveals his Lithuanian heritage. Northern Virginian Randall Gaskins Jr. is the quiet one whose game speaks loudly in places most people don’t hear – on defense and in clutch shots when opponents sleep on him.
On the court, those five upperclassmen, juniors Mark Flagg and Ramiir Dixon-Conover, and sophomore Myles Thompson have been a model of business-like efficiency and composure, particularly during a string of 10 wins in their last 11 games which includes two double-digit tournament victories. Off the court, the group comes off as very laid-back and comfortable in their own skin, almost mellow.
“We’re a silly, make-each-other-laugh, good-time kind of group,” Braxton said.
The low-key, sometimes self-deprecating Krimmel fits in seamlessly. He grew up in the shadow of Penn State but came to St. Francis to play basketball and has never left, serving as the embodiment of stability in a program that has had remarkably few players leave in his eight years as coach.
“Chemistry is created through shared experiences. It isn’t just created by showing up on campus,” Krimmel said. “And those experiences aren’t just shared on the
basketball court. We’ve taken a trip to
Italy. We’ve done things in the community. We’ve done projects that got guys out of their comfort zones.”
Braxton said a big way to build a bond on the court is to build one off it. Even though the players have their individual priorities, they make time to be together even when they don’t have to be.
“We go to the movies. We’ll go out to eat. We’ll go to the city, just sight-seeing or shopping. We’ll go to football games,” Braxton said. “Whatever we can do to get off the mountain a little bit, enjoy each other’s company and make those experiences.”
Although recruiting Division I talent to rural central Pennsylvania is a challenge, Krimmel is key to mind what a prospect will add to the Red Flash culture.
“We identify the need from a basketball standpoint first. After that, character and personality traits are what we look for,” Krimmel said. “I like to see a kid play a bad game, because you find out what kind of teammate he is.”
St. Francis split its regular-season games with Robert Morris, each team prevailing by double figures at home. The Colonials (19-14) are gritty. They lead the NEC in assists and turnover margin and feature one of the most athletic players in the conference, forward A.J. Bramah.
These five Red Flash seniors have experienced two losses in the NEC finals together. Having become so close is added incentive to end that trend on Tuesday.
“We all have the same thought,” Braxton said. “Knowing that this is our last chance as seniors, we just have to bring it.”
