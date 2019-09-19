St. Francis University will kick off the Rural Education Alliance for Leadership (REAL) Institute’s annual lecture series on Monday.
From 1 to 3 p.m., three guests will speak to the topic of trauma-informed practices through the lens of rural schools at the university’s DiSepio Institute for Rural Health and Wellness Center on campus.
Participants will gain insight to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s vision for trauma-sensitive schools, evidence-based strategies and have networking opportunities to strengthen and improve school communities.
Speakers will include Dr. Dana Milakovich, a mental health, alcohol and drug specialist with the Office of Safe Schools at the Pennsylvania Department of Education; Anne Katona-Linn, an educational/behavioral consultant focused on trauma-sensitive schools; and Dr. Nikole Hollins-Sim, an educational consultant for the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network’s Harrisburg office.
