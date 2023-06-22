LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University's biology department is this year's host of the international conservation genomics event ConGen.
The series of workshops and public events runs through July 1 and features visiting faculty from around the world with a focus on advancements in conservation genetics.
The sessions open to the public include numerous topics, such as evolution and conservation of the Przewalski's horse, wildlife trafficking, African elephants and much more.
For a complete list and more information, visit www.francis.edu/blog/conservation-genomics-presentations-free-public and conservationgenetics.org.
