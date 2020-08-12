LORETTO – To fill in for missed learning opportunities this summer, St. Francis University is hosting the school's first-ever engineering design challenge for high school students.
Participants will work on solo designs to solve one of two problems – either building a solar tracker, or developing a system to move water uphill without power.
"They're really applied projects and really challenging," assistant professor of environmental engineering Travis Tasker said.
He'll be serving as one of the mentors for the contest and was involved in the design process.
Tasker said the goal of the competition is to get students excited about engineering. The challenge is open to anyone, not just high schools from the area.
Students will be responsible for designing their projects, providing lists of supplies and explaining how they will work.
St. Francis faculty members, such as Tasker, will provide feedback and other resources to help the contestants succeed.
The university professors wanted to make sure there were real-world implications in the designs.
Tasker said in his field, for instance, professionals and students are "often plagued" with the challenge of trying to get water uphill without a power source.
That concept made for a good premise of the competition.
"We really wanted to make sure the topics were unique and worthwhile," Tasker said.
He added that the St. Francis faculty members are excited to work with the students and just want them "to learn and have fun."
Once students complete their challenge the professors will examine the experiments via a video to see how they work and issue a final report.
Tasker said an added bonus of this competition is this project should provide students will something fun to work on outside of the classroom, especially because so many school activities were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
Certificates, cash prizes and SFU scholarships will be given to the winners.
First place will receive $150 and a $2,000 scholarship; second place, $75 and $1,500 scholarship; and third place, a certificate and $1,000 scholarship.
Contest rules and regulations can be found at www.francis.edu/engineering-design-challenge – where students can also register.
The deadline to sign up is Sept. 21 and an opening ceremony will be held on Sept. 28 followed by a final project deadline on Nov. 30.
Judging will commence shortly after and the awards will be handed out in early December, Tasker said.
