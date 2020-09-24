All 51 of the recent graduates of the St. Francis University Physician Assistant Science program have passed the national certifying exam on their first attempt.
The news solidifies a 98% first-time tester pass rate for the program over the past five years, which is higher than the national average of 96%.
Job placement for SFU graduates of the program has been good as well with all students of the past three years achieving a 100% employment rate within six months of graduation.
Those graduates have gone on to work for companies such as Western Maryland Health Systems, UPMC and the Cleveland Clinic.
