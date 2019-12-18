St. Francis University in Loretto has received a $2.5 million commitment toward the expansion and renovation of Sullivan Hall, the future home of the university’s School of Health Sciences and Education, university officials said this week.
The gift came from a St. Francis alumnus and his spouse, longtime donors to the university who wish to remain anonymous, according to a press release issued by the university.
It will help fund Phase 2 of the renovations to Sullivan Hall, which includes updating classrooms and laboratories and adding a new facade to the 55-year-old building.
The Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, the university’s president, called the commitment a “transformational gift” that “will help improve learning spaces and help us to continue to educate and prepare the next generation of health care professionals for years to come.”
Robert Crusciel, St. Francis’ vice president for advancement, said the commitment is one of the largest in the history of the university. He called it “an endorsement of our Franciscan mission.”
University officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the Sullivan Hall project in October, when the Health Sciences Experiential Learning Commons was unveiled. That 10,000-square-foot addition includes what the university describes as “much-needed classroom, laboratory and clinical education space” for students enrolled in health science programs, including a simulated apartment where students can practice providing care to patients in the home.
The $4 million construction of the Experiential Learning Commons was funded through a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the state, a $2 million anonymous donation and $1 million in gifts from St. Francis alumni and friends, according to university officials.
When Phase 2 of the project is complete, officials say, students in each of the university’s health science programs – including cancer care, exercise physiology, nursing, occupational therapy, physician assistant science, physical therapy and public health – will be housed in a single facility.
“We all know that health care is constantly changing, and it’s not enough to just keep up with the times,” Donald Walkovich, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education, said in the press release. “We need to be ahead of the times. These updates will help us do that.”
More information on the project is available online at www.francis.edu/sullivan.
