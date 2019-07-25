St. Francis University has received a $150,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to be used for advanced patient simulation training equipment that is designed to prepare students for real-life medical situations.
“We are so thankful for this vital investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D., St. Francis University president, said in a press release. “This equipment will allow our students to practice hands-on patient care procedures in a simulated environment and to learn how to work in an inter-professional, team-based setting. Beyond the benefit to our students, it will also enable us to provide advanced training opportunities to area EMS personnel and first responders.”
The equipment will be used in the Loretto university’s new 10,000-square-foot Health Sciences Experiential Learning Commons, which is scheduled to open this fall. An official ribbon cutting has been set for Oct. 4.
St. Francis, which in the past had already been ranked as the best nursing program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, invested in the new facility, which will include classrooms, laboratories, clinical education space, nursing skills labs, simulation centers and other educational areas.
“I’d like to congratulate St. Francis University on this well-deserved grant,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, co-chairman of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus, in a statement. “The university has committed itself to career and technical education in the health sciences field, and this grant will help provide hundreds of students with the training necessary to prepare for rewarding careers and service to their community.”
