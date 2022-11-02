LORETTO, Pa. – The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $1 million grant to St. Francis University to launch an aviation maintenance technician school.
This new program will be located at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and offer a 14 CFR 147-certified training curriculum.
“The grant will enable us to support much-needed workforce development programming in the field of aviation maintenance through our collaboration with the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority, Nulton Aviation Services, Cambria County, SkyWest Airlines and Lockheed Martin Aeroparts Inc.,” university President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said in a release.
St. Francis expects the program to launch in late 2023 through the Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies.
The school now offers an aviation specialization that leads to a commercial pilot’s license in collaboration with Nulton.
St. Francis is also an elite partner with SkyWest’s pilot pathways program.
The award is part of nearly $47 million distributed to 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties in 13 states through the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization initiative.
