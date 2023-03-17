LORETTO – St. Francis University has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency after an in-depth evaluation and meeting stringent requirements.
This applies to the bachelor of science in cybersecurity administration and digital forensics through the academic year 2028.
“Being certified as a CAE-CD school by the NSA ranks St. Francis University among the best cybersecurity schools in the nation and is a clear testament to St. Francis’ exceptional cybersecurity program,” professor and cybersecurity program coordinator John Valkovci said in a release. “It also confirms our commitment to excellence in preparing the next generation of cyber-defenders to safeguard our digital future by providing students with extensive hands-on opportunities to master the skills necessary to succeed in today’s cybersecurity workforce, and the opportunity to earn a number of internationally recognized certifications.”
In the endorsement letter, the NSA commended the school’s “ability to meet the increasing demands of the program criteria” that “will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure.”
Valkovci also recognized the contributions of faculty and staff who helped achieve this recognition, including Rachel Wagner, chair of math, engineering and computer science; Dan Wetklow and Kevin Slonka, of the Department of Computer Science; Mike Zambotti, of the Department of Cybersecurity; and Beth Warner.
“This accomplishment would never have been possible without the collective effort, dedication, and support of this team of professionals,” he said.
Attending a CAE-CD-designated school assures students they’ll be taught the most current curriculum that meets the most critical standards, according to St. Francis.
Additionally, students who enroll at St. Francis are eligible for more financial assistance, grants through the Federal CyberCorps Scholarship for Service Program and the Department of Defense Cyber Scholarship Program and employment by the Department of Defense Agency after graduation, as well as other scholarship and internship opportunities including the CRA Scholarships for Women Studying Information Security.
To learn more about the cybersecurity program at St. Francis, visit francis.edu/ cybersecurity-administration.
