LORETTO, Pa. – The new anatomy laboratory at St. Francis University was officially dedicated during a special ceremony on Nov. 17.
The event included tours of the facility, which combines the Loretto university’s cadaver lab with high-tech simulation space in the Experimental Learning Commons.
The ELC was built in 2019 with roughly 3,400 square feet of unfinished shell space for this laboratory. That area was finished with funding coming from a combination of donations and a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Department of Education job training and education program grant secured by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township.
In addition to the new “wet” laboratory area, students also have access to an adjacent space with a “virtual” cadaver laboratory that includes state-of-the-art digital Anatomage tables, which provide a life-sized touchscreen interface, and HoloAnatomy virtual reality goggles that provide users an interactive experience.
The Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, university president, said the school is the only one in the state to have the HoloAnatomy technology at this time.
Students in programs including physician assistant science, physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing and more will benefit from these additions, school officials said.
