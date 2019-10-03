A St. Francis University defensive coach was recovering at a local hospital Thursday, two days after a two-vehicle collision involving a coal truck on Route 219.
Conemaugh Health System officials listed Jacob Craig in stable condition.
The Red Flash defensive line coach was injured in the crash Tuesday while heading north on Route 219’s Eisenhower Boulevard overpass, according to Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan.
Richland Township police are investigating the crash, which occurred on the highway’s northbound lane between Craig’s Hyundai and the coal truck, which was struck from behind, Burgan said.
The St. Francis University and Berlin-Brothersvalley athletics communities have been urging for the public to pray for Craig and his family in recent days.
Craig is midway into his third season coaching for St. Francis’ football program after a distinguished playing career that saw him earn All-State Class A honors with Berlin and play for the University of Pittsburgh and Clarion University.
He was a three-time Tribune-Democrat All-Area team selection, whose team went a combined 16-4 over his junior and senior seasons. In wrestling, he was a two-time District 5 champion and placed fourth at the PIAA Class AA Championships in the 220-pound division in 2012, his senior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.