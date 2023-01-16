LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University campus in Loretto was bustling with activity Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize recipient and American civil rights leader famed for leading nonviolent protests.
University students and staff joined the nation in celebrating the federal holiday with a Mass focusing on peace and justice, food, a multimedia presentation, topic discussions and a review of King’s letters and speeches.
University sophomores Taylor Harris and Alyssa Noel performed with the school marching band.
“It’s a day that’s very important to American history, and it’s a day that we recognize his accomplishments,” Noel said.
King led marches for the right to vote, desegregation, and nonviolent resistance against Jim Crow laws. He was was one of the leaders of the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The university celebrates King’s history each year.
“They bring in different speakers, and it seems to get bigger each year,” Harris said. “This is the most people that I’ve seen.”
The civil rights movement achieved pivotal legislative gains in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
King died April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was shot by James Earl Ray. King was 39.
