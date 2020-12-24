St. Francis University’s rural health and wellness project has received a $500,000 boost, according to the office of state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The facilities upgrade is focused on the renovation and expansion of Sullivan Hall which, when finished, will feature seminar rooms for small-scale interactive classwork, digitally equipped classrooms and a range of specialized laboratories.
It will also become the home of the school of health sciences and education at St. Francis when completed.
“This year we have seen firsthand how important it is to have quality health care available in our communities,” Burns said in a release.
“Expanding St. Francis’ healthcare programs will ensure that local students and health care workers can train with the latest technology and modernized learning environments, meaning they’ll be ready to help us when we need it the most.”
The project is in its final phase of renovations, which includes a new facade for the nearly 60-year-old building, with the first leg of work completed in October of 2019.
That initial portion of the upgrade added the Health Sciences Experiential Learning Commons – a 10,000-square-foot on-campus facility that provides state-of-the-art classroom, laboratory and clinical education space.
“The ELC is equipped with several new high-functioning manikins, a clinical skills lab, and a simulated apartment for students to practice providing care to patients in the home environment,” according to a previous university release. “The hospital-like setting allows students to work interprofessionally in a way that simulates the collaborative process of caring for a patient.”
