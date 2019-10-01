A St. Francis University assistant football coach – and former Berlin sports standout – is being treated for significant injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday involving a coal truck.
Red Flash defensive line coach Jacob Craig was heading north on Route 219's Eisenhower Boulevard overpass when the crash occurred, Richland Township Police Chief Michael Burgan said.
Burgan said no charges have been filed and the crash investigation remained ongoing Tuesday afternoon.
Craig was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center's emergency room for treatment. As of 3:30 p.m., he was listed in serious condition, Conemaugh Health System spokeswoman Stacy Roberts said.
Craig's former high school wrestling program, Berlin-Brothersvalley, turned to Twitter to ask the public to pray for the former Mountaineers standout, saying he remained in Conemaugh's intensive care unit as of noon.
Craig is midway into his third season coaching for St. Francis' football program after a distinguished playing career that saw him earn All-State Class A honors with Berlin and play for the University of Pittsburgh and Clarion University.
