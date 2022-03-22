Registration for the St. Francis University STEAM Summer Academies is now open.
The one-week, immersive, residential programs for high school sophomores and juniors who are at least 15 years old will feature classes on aviation, engineering design and pre-medicine, psychology, chemistry, and computer science and cybersecurity.
Each program costs $500, and a $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of registration.
Upon completion, students will receive one college credit and a $1,000 scholarship, up to four years, at St. Francis.
The application deadline is April 15. To register, visit www.francis.edu/steam-summer-academies.
