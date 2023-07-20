WINDBER – A Windber church is set to commemorate a milestone anniversary.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 605 Graham Ave., will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a special Mass of Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. July 30.
The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will preside.
“The history of our parish these 125 years is about relationships between God, its priests and people,” said the Rev. Roderick Soha, TOR, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. “It is a story filled with hopes and disappointments, success and failure and joy and sorrows in building the kingdom of God here in Windber.”
The parish’s roots date back to 1897 when Father John Boyle of St. John Parish in Johnstown served the spiritual needs of many newly arrived immigrants to the Windber area.
The parish was officially established in 1898 as Immaculate Conception Parish, under the direction of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
In late 1898 or early 1899, the patronage changed to St. John Cantius. The parish came under the direction of the newly formed Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese in 1901.
Construction of the current church building began in 1912, and the finished structure was dedicated in 1913.
Over the years, St. John Cantius Parish became more immersed in the community of Windber, and significant renovations occurred to the church building.
In 2002, St. John Cantius Parish and St. Mary Parish, also in Windber, merged, creating St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
“Bishop Bartchak extends his heartfelt prayers and congratulations to the parishioners, staff and clergy of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton as they mark this wonderful milestone,” said Tony DeGol, director of communications for the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese. “With gratitude, the bishop also acknowledges the contributions of all those over the past 125 years who have made the parish a welcoming spiritual home for generations of Catholics in Windber. May the Lord continue to bless this outstanding faith community as they continue to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Soha said the anniversary observance is an opportunity to celebrate the past and look to the future, while thanking God for the abundant graces bestowed on the parish faith community over the past 125 years.
“God has blessed us in our faith journey, and what a great journey we have had,” he said. “Congratulations to all who have labored to make St. Elizabeth Ann Seton the faith community it is today, a welcoming place for all to come and worship.
“Now, we continue our second hundred years asking God to bless us through the intercession of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25..
