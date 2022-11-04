JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An area church will honor veterans with a special service.
In recognition of Veterans Day, St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township, will recognize those who have served and continue to serve the country with its Veterans Day Celebration Mass at 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
The Rev. William Rosenbaum, pastor of St. Clement’s, who will celebrate the Mass, said the idea for the Mass came from members on the church’s parish council and parishioners who are veterans who wanted to hold a service to recognize those who have served and say thank you for their dedication.
“There will be a special prayer for them, thanking those who were in the service, whether it was war or peacetime,” he said. “We appreciate them giving their service, many of them risking their lives, some even losing their lives. Service is something that’s essential in our belief that we should give service to God as well as service to our neighbor.”
There will be a designated place for military members and their families to sit, and those attending are encouraged to wear their military uniforms or dress in red, white and blue.
Veterans also will be involved in the Mass in different ministry.
“Some of them will be at the doors of the church to welcome people, some will do the readings and some will bring up the gifts,” Rosenbaum said.
There also will be selections of patriotic music.
A second collection will be taken up for the Wounded Warrior Project.
At the end of Mass, attendees will be given small American flags.
The plan is to celebrate the Mass annually and attract more veterans.
“These men and women made a choice to support and defend our country using their various gifts and talents, so we want to acknowledge veterans past and present,” Rosenbaum said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.