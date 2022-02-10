JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A spring craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 in the church hall at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
Crafts include indoor and outdoor home, vintage and seasonal decor; crochet and cross stitch items; candles; jewelry; chocolates; wreaths; silk florals; health and wellness items; keyfobs and pens; religious items; personalizable items; quilted items and sewn aprons; and kitchen items.
There will be a bake sale, a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing.
Admission is free.
