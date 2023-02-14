JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A spring craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the church hall at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
Crafts include indoor and outdoor home items; vintage and seasonal decor; crocheted, knitted, sewn and quilted items; candles; jewelry; jams, jellies and chocolates; wreaths; silk florals; key fobs and pens; and personalizable items.
There will be a bake sale, a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing.
Admission is free.
