The 38th anniversary Birth of Mary Celebration will be held Sept. 8 at St. Catherine of Siena Shrine, Old Route 22, Duncansville.
Masses will be celebrated at 8 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the holy rosary will commence in the church.
From noon to 4:30 p.m., rosary in the church and shrine.
A spaghetti dinner will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Coffee and cake will be served after the 5 p.m. Mass.
To send petitions: Birth of Mary Celebration, P.O. Box 88, Duncansville, Pa. 16635.
