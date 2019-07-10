With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to hit up a church festival.
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s 86th annual parish festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the church grounds, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown. Hours for the reunion are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees will be treated to a chicken-and-waffle dinner, beer tent, flea market, children’s activities, carnival-type games, basket and quilt raffles, bingo and a variety of food and entertainment.
“I have heard that people from out of town come back every year to spend time with family and friends and come to the reunion,” said Dave Johnson, a member of the organizing committee. “It is a tradition, for sure, and it’s about people getting together and having a good time.”
The reunion will kick off with a chicken-and-waffle dinner, which will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Our chicken-and-waffle dinner has been the staple of our reunion for many years,” Johnson said. “We typically sell over 2,000 dinners each year. Everything is home-cooked and made on site.”
Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of food throughout the reunion including hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, wings, haluski, Italian sausage, meatballs, pierogies, pizza, calzones, cotton candy, snow cones and funnel cake.
There also will be a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend. The Boomers will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Felix and the Hurricanes at 7. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Tom Katz will perform, followed by Ole 97 – Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute Band at 7. On Sunday, Hard Rok, Koko and Jo will entertain at 12:30 p.m., followed by LeDance Academie at 2 and Three of Hearts at 3.
“There is a wide variety of music from country, pop and oldies,” Johnson said.
For those feeling lucky, the church will be chancing off tickets to win a 2019 Ford Escape donated by a parishioner. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the church rectory or during the reunion. The drawing will be held Sunday, and the winner doesn’t need to be present.
“If the winner doesn’t want the vehicle, there is an $18,000 cash prize option,” Johnson said.
Proceeds from the reunion will benefit the parish and organizations it supports.
Shuttles will be provided from Geistown Volunteer Fire Company, 631 Lamberd Ave., and the former St. Benedict Religious Store, 2227 Bedford St.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/St-Benedict-Parish-Johnstown-PA-Annual-Reunion-662588950481350.
St. Clement Roman Catholic Church’s annual parish festival and car cruise will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 21 on church grounds, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
The day will begin with a polka Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rosie and the Jammers. A roast beef dinner will be offered starting at 11:30 a.m.
“It’s become very popular with people, and we probably sell between 500 to 600 dinners a year,” said the Rev. William Rosenbaum, pastor of St. Clement’s. “It is a tasty dinner.”
Take-out dinners also will be available.
A highlight of the festival will be the car cruise, which features a variety of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“The car show is growing every year, and weather permitting, we can get over 250 cars,” Rosenbaum said. “We have all kind of cars. The Corvette Club comes and we have antique cars and trucks and even motorcycles.”
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and there is a $5 entry fee per vehicle. The first 100 people to enter will receive a free festival T-shirt.
“People can come and show off their cars and enjoy some good food and activities,” Rosenbaum said.
That Oldies Band will entertain the crowd from 1 to 4 p.m., and people can try their hand at singing their favorite tunes from 4 to 6 p.m. with Colossal Karaoke.
A cash giveaway will be held at 6 p.m. with varying cash prizes up for grabs. In addition, there will be a basket party that will include Pittsburgh Steelers baskets, beach-themed baskets, kitchen items, gift cards to area restaurants and a lottery tree.
Every year, parishioners sell Caring Beads during the festival as a special project to benefit an individual or organization in the community. This year, proceeds will be donated to the church’s food pantry.
Typical festival foods such as hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches, pierogies, halupki and gobs will be available. There also will be a children’s section with a bounce house, arts and crafts, face painting and games.
New this year will be a cornhole tournament, and participants will have a chance to win various prizes.
“First prize will be a new cornhole game,” Rosenbaum said.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the church, which will use the funds to help pay for upcoming projects.
Rosenbaum said the event continues to grow each year.
“The festival offers friendliness, food and fun,” he said. “It’s a just a fun day in a nice atmosphere for parishioners and anyone who comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.