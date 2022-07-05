JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A welcoming home of family and friends will be celebrated at an area festival.
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s “Welcome Back 87th” parish reunion will be held Friday through Sunday at the church grounds, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.
Hours for the reunion are from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Renee Debias, a reunion committee member, said after ongoing COVID-19 concerns canceled the event the past two years, organizers are looking forward to its return.
“All of the committee, volunteers and parish are really excited to start this again,” she said. “We’re calling this a welcome back reunion because we want to welcome the parish and community back to a social situation. It’s so much fun, and people plan for it in their summer.”
Attendees will be treated to a chicken-and-waffle dinner, flea market, children’s activities, games, a basket raffle, sports memorabilia raffle, bingo, cash giveaways, ax throwing and a variety of food and entertainment.
The reunion will kick off with a chicken-and-waffle dinner, which will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“A lot of people come out for the chicken-and-waffle dinner,” Debias said. “We sell close to 2,000 dinners. It’s comfort food and really good, and just a staple of the reunion.”
There will be an array of food throughout the reunion, including homemade haluski, pierogies, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, calzones, sausage sandwiches, meatball sandwiches, funnel cakes, snow cones and ice cream.
There also will be a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend.
On Friday, Three of Hearts will perform from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by The Boomers from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment includes The Tom Katz from 5 to 7 p.m. and Ole 97 Johnny Cash June Carter Tribute Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Walt & Jackie will perform from noon to 2 p.m., followed by Sam Coco Buffet Beach Party from 2 to 3 p.m. and Jazz in Your Face from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We have something for everybody,” Debias said.
New this year will be Big Bingo that will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the school gymnasium.
For those feeling lucky, the church will be chancing off tickets to win a 2022 Ford EcoSport S donated by a parishioner.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the church rectory or during the reunion. The drawing will be held Sunday.
There’s also an $18,000 cash prize option if the winner doesn’t want the vehicle.
Proceeds from the reunion will benefit the parish.
Admission and parking are free.
A free shuttle will be provided from Geistown Volunteer Fire Company, 631 Lamberd Ave.
For more information, visit www.stbenedictchurch.org.
