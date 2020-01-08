A St. Benedict man faces a number of charges after he was arrested Monday at a Hastings business.
Brett Michael Shaner, 25, was acting suspiciously in the 200 block of Beaver Street when approached by Hastings Borough police, court papers say. Police say Shaner tried to put several pills in his mouth, but officers were able to knock his hand aside and retrieve pills from the ground.
A handgun was found in Shaner’s pocket, and several smoking pipes and syringes were also found in his clothing.
He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, illegally possessing a firearm and resisting arrest. Shaner was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Rick Varner and placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali.
