Em's Sub shop window cleaning

Marissa Kelly, of Johnstown Youth Corps, cleans the windows at Em’s Sub shop along Main Street, downtown, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The youth corps was asked to clean all the storefront windows around Central Park square in preparation for Sunday on the Square event to be held Aug. 2.

