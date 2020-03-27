Springtime workout

A forsythia plant (an Easter tree), breaks out into full yellow spring glow as a man gets his morning workout in along Edgehill Drive in Westmont on Friday, march 27, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

