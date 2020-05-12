Former St. Joseph German Catholic Church

The green color of springtime frames the clock tower steeple of the former St. Joseph German Catholic Church, 739 Railroad St., in the Old Conemaugh Borough section of Johnstown on Monday, May 11, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

