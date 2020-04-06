Blooming trees on Main Street

A pedestrian wearing shorts passes under several blooming trees along the upper end of Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 6, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A pedestrian wearing shorts passes under several blooming trees along the upper end of Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you