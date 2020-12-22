Throughout the city Tuesday, school buses stuffed with gift bags and manned by Greater Johnstown teachers and administrators traveled among dozens of stops to spread holiday cheer for the 10th annual Trojan Family Christmas.
During a normal year, elementary parents and students gather at the high school for activities, prizes and food. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans.
Instead of bringing families to the school, organizers decided to take the holiday fun out into the community.
“It’s a nice thing the school is doing,” Donna Williams said.
She and her husband, Paul, brought their son, Immanuel, to the St. Patrick’s church location in Moxham to participate.
They were met by third-grade teachers Julie Leckey, Mike Kozak and Jenn Knepper.
“It makes you feel good that you can still interact with the families,” Kozak said.
Greater Johnstown teachers and students have been separated for more than a month because of the heightened cases of the coronavirus in the area.
Leckey said it was nice to “see the students we miss so much.”
She was also a fan of spreading holiday cheer and was dressed up as one of Santa’s elves.
Knepper, who donned a Grinch hat, added that the event provided “a little normalcy” during a trying time.
Each student who showed up for his or her designated time was given a seasonal bag filled with puzzle sheets, small books, a drawstring bag, hygiene items and other goodies.
Fresh fruit was also distributed.
Kazmya Noon, a kindergartener, could barely contain her excitement about the gifts.
She began rooting through her bag’s contents on the sidewalk, eagerly showing each item to her grandmother, Connie Lopez.
“I’m really thankful they were able to do it,” Lopez said about the Trojan Family Christmas.
She was also glad to “know that someone still cares” about the children and families in the district.
“We could’ve easily made the decision to postpone or cancel, but the Trojan Nation ... said if we need the Trojan Family Christmas any year, it’s this one,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The push to continue the tradition was because district officials didn’t want students to miss out on another event due to the pandemic.
In a group effort that Arcurio described as a “monumental task,” roughly 1,200 gift bags were put together.
She joked that she didn’t know anyone but St. Nick himself who could have pulled off such a feat.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our school community,” Arcurio said.
The event was sponsored by Sheetz, Nutrition Inc., Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Greater Johnstown employees and other individual donors.
If a student was unable to pick up a bag, the gifts will be available for collection at the elementary school from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8.
