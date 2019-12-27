When Jim got out of prison a few years ago, he figured he’d probably be back there again before too long. That was what had always happened before, after all.
“I would always come out of jail and immediately get a job,” he said during a recent interview, “but it was always a low-paying job because of my criminal history. … I’d have to go to the welfare office and get food stamps and medical coverage for myself and my wife and kids, you know, and we just weren’t making it. It was terrible. Eventually, I’d end up back in jail, and it was just a repeating cycle.”
Jim, a resident of the Johnstown area who asked that his full name not be published, was on federal probation when he met Sue Babik through his probation officer.
“My life changed from that day forward,” he said.
Babik, who until she retired on Friday was a community resource specialist for the U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office in Johnstown, is a founder of a committee designed to help former offenders reenter the community. The Transitional Re-Entry Advisory Committee (TRAC) is made up of county, state and federal probation officers, community service organizations, law enforcement agencies, employers, schools and representatives from elected officials’ offices.
“Apparently, Sue seen some good in me,” Jim recalled, “and she asked me if I would be interested in going back to school for something like a CDL license. I had never even really considered that.”
Jim said TRAC helped him get the funding to pay for his commercial driver’s license training: “I’m thinking, ‘You know, this costs a lot of money to go to school. They’re never going to be able to get me no money like that.’ You know, it was, like, $6,000. … I was shocked once they offered that to me. I thought they were just blowing smoke, you know?
“Then, when it started getting there, next thing you know, I’m back in school. I hadn’t been in school in 30-some years. Everything just fell into place. I couldn’t believe it. It was just awesome.”
He said the assistance he received from Babik and TRAC helped him successfully break the cycle of incarceration and build a career.
“Once I graduated the school and passed my tests and got my license and all that,” he said, “I was already hired at a place. All I had to do is get the license and go to work, and I’ve been there ever since.”
TRAC has been in existence for the past five years or so, Babik recalled: “About five years ago, our Pittsburgh office asked me to initiate a community agency group … to bring together the different community agencies and individuals who could help our people when they’re released from prison.”
Babik said she was initially “a little skeptical” about the project’s chances of success: “I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s so busy, and everybody has so many meetings, and they have their own work to do. People aren’t going to want to get involved in one more (committee) where they have to go to meetings.’ ”
Despite her initial expectations, she said, she has been overwhelmed by the level of support TRAC has received from the community. The committee started out five years ago with 12 to 15 members, but has more than tripled in size since then and now is composed of 50 or so people.
“I was just blown away,” she said. “I want to stress how wonderful the community has been, because everyone we have contacted has been thrilled to be part of the committee – even some that we didn’t contact, that contacted us. I was amazed. This is a great community of people who want to help people.”
TRAC hosts a community resource and job fair each year. Before each fair, the committee offers preparation sessions on topics such as writing a resume and dressing for a job interview. For the past two years, the fair has been opened up to military veterans and members of the general public. Over the years, TRAC has slowly built up a base of employers “who are willing to give our people a second chance,” Babik said.
“The first year,” she said, “we had it in the basement of our building here, in the small community room. We had 12 tables. This year, we had more than 50 tables. … Many of our people have gotten jobs through the job fair. It’s really helped.”
TRAC also initiated the Cambria County Expungement Collaborative, a project designed to help eligible ex-offenders get their criminal records expunged in order to help them in their job searches. The local branch of Goodwill Industries has since taken the lead on that initiative, Babik said.
Some members of the committee occasionally go into local prisons and talk to inmates about what they can expect when they’re released and how TRAC can help.
They also assist prison staff with mock job fairs and help inmates practice job interview techniques.
The networking opportunities available through a committee with so many members are among the biggest advantages for people who get help through TRAC, Babik said.
“With 50 people on the committee,” she said, “it’s been great. … We have somebody in almost every agency that we can pick up the phone and call and say, ‘We need some information on housing in the area. We need information on transportation. We’re trying to get training.’ We have schools that work with us to help with the training.”
Babik said that the most satisfying aspect of her job has been helping people get a second chance in life. A big part of that duty is helping former inmates deal with any issues that arise when they’re newly released from prison and don’t know who to turn to. She has helped people search for jobs and get money to pay for job training, including funds obtained through the federal Second Chance Act of 2007 or from PA CareerLink.
One recent TRAC client was helped with a security deposit on an apartment, the first month’s rent and a bus pass so he could get to work. TRAC is working to get him into a CDL training program in 2020.
“A lot of times, you don’t know what steps to take,” Babik explained. “You come out of jail, and you want to better yourself, but you don’t know where to go or how to go about it.”
Jim said that Babik helped him navigate the complexities of the system when he was working to get his CDL.
“I really wouldn’t have done this if it wasn’t for her asking me to do this, because I’m terrible at stuff like this,” he said. “I still have to work hard, don’t get me wrong. I worked hard for what I have, but if it wasn’t for Sue, I don’t think I would have ever gotten the opportunity to do what I did to better myself. I would have just kept repeating the cycle.”
“It’s a very good thing that she does. You know, she’s changed my life. She’s helped me out tremendously. I can’t say enough good about her. … She would call and check up on me. She would call and ask if I’m OK, if I need anything. She’s just one of those type of people, you know?”
Jim now makes more than $50,000 per year as a commercial truck driver – a sum he couldn’t have made in three years at the kinds of jobs he’d always had before he met Babik, he said. He said he likes his job and plans to work there until he retires.
“These people do deserve a second chance,” Babik said. “They come out of prison, and that’s the only life they ever knew, and they want to do something better for their families. They deserve a second chance, and sometimes they just need somebody to offer it to them.”
Babik said that several TRAC members will keep the committee going after her retirement, including Debi Balog, director of workforce development for JARI; Pam Scoran, of the Cambria County Probation Office; and Tina Pelesky, of the Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation.
“We have good people who are going to try to keep it going,” she said.
Balog said the goals for TRAC in the coming years will be to continue providing information and resources to those who need them and to enhance the services the committee provides. The committee’s leaders intend to make sure the community resource and job fair gets “bigger and better” every year, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.