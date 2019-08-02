WINDBER – As a grassroots group with just 10 or so active members, preserving and promoting the Windber area’s history hasn’t always been easy for the Windber Area Museum.
But over the past 20 years, longtime member Noretta Haydu has worked “tirelessly” toward that goal, always carving out time in her busy life to keep the region’s stories and heritage alive, fellow member Nancy Pruchnic said.
“Noretta is one of those civic-minded people who is just dedicated to her community,” she said. “She’s always involved in something.”
Haydu, of Scalp Level, said she couldn’t imagine her life any other way.
Haydu, who spent most of her life in the area, said she’s always had a passion for “the good old days” and realized that if communities don’t embrace their past and present, they stand to lose what makes their hometowns special.
“We want to preserve the people, places and events of Windber in every way we can,” Haydu said. “Whether it’s a community event or a building in town, if you take it for granted, you can lose it forever.”
Haydu has been with the Windber Area Museum group for more than 20 years and today is one of approximately 10 active members.
The group operates a 15th Street museum inside a 150-year-old historic farmhouse, welcoming guests on weekend afternoons with rooms filled with keepsakes related to life in town, Windber’s coal mining roots and memories of yesteryear.
The museum also celebrates prominent local figures and athletes, showcases military memorabilia and maintains records on local family histories.
Museum members have been caretakers of the site since the 1970s, she said. And keeping the location running, even for just a few hours over the weekend, hasn’t always been an easy task, she added.
Haydu and fellow members started sock hop-style “oldies” dances in 2007 to raise money to keep their mission alive, bringing a DJ to Windber Recreation Park’s ballroom during summer weekends.
The dances have been hits, particularly with those nostalgic for the ’50s era, Haydu said.
The dances have returned every summer since, often bringing in a crowd of 150 dancers, Pruchnic said.
“People drive in from as far away as Ebensburg, and they dance until the last song is over,” Pruchnic said. “Noretta deserves the credit ... because she’s kept it going all of these years.”
Haydu spent her career as a nurse, including for 27 years at the former Windber Hospital. She’s also spent 25 years on Scalp Level Borough council, and when she isn’t volunteering time with the museum, she serves on the ladies’ guild at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church or spends time with her family.
She and her husband of 59 years, John, have three grown children and one grandchild, she said.
Haydu said she’s thankful the museum has other dedicated members who volunteer their time and talents to make sure things get done.
But most are in their 70s, and she’s hopeful a new generation will continue to contribute at a time when the group is starting to have a stronger online presence through Facebook and Instagram.
“People like to remember the good old days, but one day, these are going to be someone else’s good old days,” she said.
“Everything we do for our communities makes a memory for someone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.