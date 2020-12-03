BERLIN – Mountain Field and Stream Club President Randy Musser is up against a Monday deadline and a $332 million Pennsylvania Turnpike project that’s decades in the making.
But he’s still hopeful its not too late to stop the agency from cutting what he called a half-mile “gash” through the wooded ridge his club has called home for nearly a century.
On Thursday, Musser, a handful of like-minded outdoorsmen and the Somerset County commissioners gathered inside a Route 610 church not far from the proposed project site to share their message – hopeful fellow residents across the area will echo their concerns in writing to the state agency before a public comment period expires Monday.
“We have to spread the word and make the public aware – that this isn’t the better option,” Musser said.
That option – called the “Gray Cut Alternative” – is one of five the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has been studying off and on for decades to replace the Allegheny Tunnel and address a series of “sub-standard” curves blamed for slowed traffic and frequent accidents.
The Gray Cut was selected as the commission’s preferred route early this year.
A draft environmental report was compiled by engineering firm L.R. Kimball, which is now accepting public comments on the document as part of a multi-year step toward eventually replacing the tunnel.
Comments and concerns can be sent by email to allegheny.tunnel@lrkimball.com
As proposed, the project would bypass the tunnel and those curves with a new 3.7-mile path that would mean excavating 13.5 million cubic yards from the mountain.
But club members such as Musser and Tim Resh, of Somerset, cited concerns about what the excavation would do to the mountain and trout streams, saying that the corridor serves as the head water for the Rays-town branch of the Juniata.
Saying the path would reroute traffic up the mountain, they questioned if the path would be any safer, saying winter weather along the ridge would only be worse.
In a telephone interview Thursday, Turnpike Commission spokeswoman Renee Colborn said local concerns are the key reason why there’s a public comment period during the environmental study phase of the project.
People are “encouraged” to comment, she said, and those concerns will be reviewed and responded to by the project’s team before the project would move forward.
But she also noted that the “cut” wasn’t the commission’s only choice and that it topped several other routes the commission examined for years.
She noted that in either case, the project is years away from construction – with at least four of those years dedicated to final design.
Musser said the turnpike commission would have to use eminent domain to acquire the land.
The Mountain Field and Stream Club has owned land on that portion of the Allegheny Ridge since 1930, Musser said. Now a 600-member club, its predecessors sold the land to the turnpike that was used to carve out the Allegheny tunnels the turnpike is seeking to bypass today.
The proposed “cut” option would split right through the center of their 1,400 acres, he said.
It’s also a migration corridor, Resh said.
Because the current route travels through the mountain not alongside it, whitetail deer and other animals travel from north to south along the ridge and can avoid the highway. That wouldn’t be possible if six lanes of roadway are cut into the side of the ridge, he said, adding he was worried about the safety hazard that could cause.
“The impact could be severe,” he said.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said county officials’ view on the Tunnel bypass plan hasn’t changed in 20 years.
“From the beginning, Somerset County elected officials have been opposed to cutting into the Allegheny Front – and we’ll continue to oppose it,” said Dawson, who was joined by fellow commissioners Gerald Walker and Pamela Tokar-Ickes at the meeting.
Representatives from the Allegheny Township Supervisors board, 5,200-member Somerset County League of Sportsmen and Somerset Conservation District also attended the meeting.
