JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold their “Wellness Isn’t Scary” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
The fair will address physical and mental health, as well as social and financial concerns.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, including transportation and lunch sponsors. Sponsorship deadline is Oct. 9.
Information: www.cambriacountyhealthandwelfare.org/wellnessfair.
