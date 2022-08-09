JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold their “Wellness Isn’t Scary” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.

The fair will address physical and mental health, as well as social and financial concerns.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, including transportation and lunch sponsors. Sponsorship deadline is Oct. 9.

Information: www.cambriacountyhealthandwelfare.org/wellnessfair.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you