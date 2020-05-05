HARRISBURG – A proposal that would have required people to pass a background check to buy ammunition sparked such a furious backlash from gun-rights advocates that the lawmaker who introduced the legislation has dropped his own support for it.
State Rep. Thomas Murt, R-Montgomery, introduced legislation in March aimed at barring people who can’t legally obtain a firearm from being able to buy ammunition either.
The proposal was inspired by a conversation with an officer on a gun violence task force in Philadelphia, Murt said. The officer suggested that the state could stem the waves of gun violence by making it harder for people to acquire ammunition, he said.
Murt said the idea seemed reasonable so he announced plans for the legislation.
California and New York require people to pass background checks to buy ammunition, according to the Giffords Law Center. Four other states – Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey – require purchasers to have state-issued licenses to get at least some types of ammunition.
The legislative intent was to prevent bad guys from getting ammunition,” Murt said.
Once the bill was introduced, he was deluged with furious pushback from people suggesting the legislation went too far.
Murt’s legislation was referred to the House judiciary committee. He’s discussed the proposal with Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, and there are no plans to move forward with HB 2344, Murt said.
“The bill is dead,” he said.
Kim Stolfer, founder of Firearms Owners Against Crime, said that Murt’s bill was misguided from the start.
“The whole concept is flawed,” he said, adding it would place a burden “on law-abiding citizens and not on criminals.”
Murt said that as he reviewed the legislation, he agreed that there were provisions in the version introduced that even he didn’t agree with. That included things such as creating a permit for people to get ammunition and charging a fee for the permit, he said.
Murt said the additional language was added by the General Assembly’s Legislative Reference Bureau, which drafts legislation on behalf of lawmakers.
Murt said that rather than try to revise the bill to make it more palatable, he decided to turn his attention elsewhere.
“Right this moment, there are other priorities,” he said.
Stolfer said that if the draft of the legislation had problems that Murt didn’t like, the lawmaker could have intervened to fix them before the legislation was introduced.
Murt’s retreat from the bill disappoints gun rights groups.
“We look at this as another example of lots of talk about making a stand, but then there’s no action,” said Christian Soltysiak, managing director/interim executive director for CeaseFire PA, a gun-control advocacy organization based in Philadelphia.
Murt’s already announced that he’s not seeking reelection, she said. That would have seemed to provide an opportunity for Murt to push a gun bill without having to fear the political fallout, Soltysiak said.
The collapse of HB 2344 follows other stalled efforts to pass gun reforms, including legislation – such as the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill that would have made it easier to get guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Kauffman, the judiciary committee chairman, announced last fall that he had no intention of allowing the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill to come up for a vote. On the other side of the Capitol, the Senate judiciary committee held hearings last fall on gun reform, but no legislation has moved there either, Soltysiak said.
The lack of action is frustrating, she said. “Gun violence is still raging on, despite the COVID-19 epidemic,” she said.
