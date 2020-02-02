WINDBER – Borough recreation officials hope to make a splash this summer at Windber Recreation Park’s swimming pool.
Demolition work has been completed to clear the way for Windber Municipal Authority to add a colorful “splash pad” at the pool, Windber Municipal Authority Director Matt Grohal said.
It’s a years-in-the-making move designed to draw young families to the site by giving toddlers and children too young for Windber’s pool a place to cool down and play.
“This was already one of the priorities when I first started back in November 2014, so it’s great to see it finally coming together for us,” Grohal said.
If all goes well, the 1,000 square foot pad would get under construction in April, he said.
Windber’s seven-member municipal authority voted in November to give the project the go-ahead, Grohal said.
The pad will replace Windber’s former “kiddie pool,” which has been closed for the past six years due to issues with its recirculating system.
Stark County, Ohio-based My Splash Pad will design, manufacture and build the attraction – part of an estimated $120,000 overall project that will also include additional upgrades in that corner of the pool property, he added.
The splash pad will have an beach-style theme with more than a dozen water jets embedded into a rubber safety surface liner across the pad. Park-style playground equipment in the shape of sea creatures – such as turtles and ducks – will be installed throughout the pad, while a spinning “sprayer” wheel and an overhead water bucket overhead will also be added, Grohal said.
“We spent extra for the rubber safety liner because we realize there are going to be times when kids are going to fall when they are having fun,” he said. “With that lining, it’s going to avoid a lot of scraped knees.”
If all goes well, the pad would make its debut on Memorial Day, the pool’s annual summer kick-off.
Windber Councilman Ron Mash credited Grohal for the project’s renewed momentum.
“We were talking about doing a splash pad back in 2012 when I was on the board. But since he became director, he’s brought new energy ... and a lot of great things have happened,” Mash said.
Just knowing that splash pad is coming, “it’s generating a lot of buzz in the town,” he said.
Grohal said he’s hopeful the authority will be able to add dozens of Adirondack and lounge chairs around the perimeter – under the shade of over-sized 20-foot-diamater “fun-brellas.”
“One of the big complaints at the park is that, even though people come for the sun, there’s no escape from it,” he said. “These umbrellas are big enough that you can put several chairs under them and keep the kids out of the sun.”
Fundraising remains ongoing for that portion of the project, Grohal added.
Outside the pool, construction of a new pavilion is expected to be complete by April 1.
A concrete pad and footers have been added, and once the weather improves the rest of the work should be completed in short order, Grohal said.
At a $12,500 price tag – and with pavillion rentals in high-demand throughout the summer – the Walnut Pavilion project will likely pay for itself in two years, he said.
Upgrades to the pool’s concession stand are also getting underway to add two commercial-grade fryers, a fire suppression system and a vent hood.
After relying for years on a small fryer designed for a family home, “We think it’s going to allow us to take care of the long concession lines everyone is used to,” Grohal said.
“We’re really excited about this summer,” he said. “We think the community will be, too.”
