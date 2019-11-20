Sourceree, an Ebensburg-based technology company, will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its 656 Industrial Park Road headquarters.
Those who attend will have an opportunity to speak with Sourceree staff members while enjoying refreshments and appetizers.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Hope House, which is a facility in development that will offer women residents a supportive community setting for healing.
To RSVP for this event, visit www.facebook.com/events/545061642978994.
