JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A whole lot of rockin' will be happening at this year's AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
On Friday, festival organizers announced that Spin Doctors and Railroad Earth will headline the festival July 29 and 30 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“The Spin Doctors burst onto the scene in the 1990s – virtually everyone who was a music fan then owned a copy of ‘Pocket Full of Kryptonite,’ and they’re still actively recording today,” said Ron Carnevali, festival chairman.
The Spin Doctors are a rock band from New York City, known for their early '90s hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.
Their debut studio album, "Pocket Full of Kryptonite" was released in August 1991, and the band toured extensively gaining grassroots fans.
In 2011, the Spin Doctors celebrated the 20-year anniversary of "Pocket Full of Kryptonite" with a U.S. and United Kingdom tour.
In April 2013, the band released its sixth studio album.
The celebrated quintet of Railroad Earth is a bluegrass-influenced Americana band formed in Stillwater, New Jersey, in 2001.
The band's music combines elements of progressive bluegrass, folk, rock, country, jazz, Celtic and other Americana influences.
Recognized as "carrying on the tradition of improvisational, genre-spanning music laid forth by the Grateful Dead," Railroad Earth is known for lyrical songwriting and extensive live improvisation.
"Railroad Earth is one of the best jam-grass bands on the festival scene," Carnevali said.
AmeriServ Financial is serving as the festival’s title sponsor for the 27th year.
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with JAHA and the festival committee to bring this widely anticipated event back to our community," said Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc.
"The musical line up is first rate and will definitely provide a much welcomed wide array of music choices for festivalgoers to enjoy."
Organizers also announced 12 additional acts that include a wide-range of genres from blues, acoustic rick, funk and bluegrass.
• The Rusty Shackles are newcomers to the Johnstown music scene, but are more than familiar faces to local music fans. Ed Locher IV, Adam Milkovich, Chris Verbano and Luke Harrison make up the core members of the Americana group, all of whom are both accomplished solo musicians and collaborators.
• Vanessa Collier weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone and witty songwriting, Collier is sure to impressive.
• Shelf Life String Band is an untraditional bluegrass five-piece with a solid repertoire of musical delight. Based in Pittsburgh, they keep the energy high with a full-bodied, feel-good sound, captivating crowds old and young alike. They last played the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2011.
• Eighteen-year-old Brandon "Taz" Niederauer earned the nickname "Taz" for his ferocious guitar playing. He debuted on national TV at just 10 years of age, landed a starring Broadway role at 12, and has since performed with many of the most prominent musicians of our time, including veterans of the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival such as Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Dr. John, George Porter Jr., Robert Randolph, Dumpstaphunk, Galactic and The Revivalists.
• Silver Screen is a Johnstown-based alternative rock band molded in the living room of a house Ben Ressler and Austin Danel shared in 2016. With two EP releases and a frequent playing schedule, the band regularly fills rooms all over town.
• The Fritz is a soul-driven dance rock band from Asheville, North Carolina. With powerful vocals, climactic solos and tight grooves, they’re sure to rock the house.
• Buffalo Rose is a charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh. The band performs compelling acoustic music.
• Ally Venable Band is fronted by a Texas-born guitarist and singer who puts a fresh spin on blues-rock traditions. Blessed with a powerful voice and a down-and-dirty guitar attack that blends Texas blues with no-frills rock 'n' roll, Venable was just 14 when she cut her debut EP, "Wise Man," and has racked up the accolades and honors ever since. She’s now touring in support of her fourth release, "Heart of Fire."
• Kevin Dale Band is a Johnstown-based act who has opened for national artists such as Josh Turner, Cam, Wynonna Judd and Poison’s Bret Michaels. Dale has more than 30 years under his belt, performing in rooms of all sizes in six states. He has shared the stage with regional powerhouses such as Chris Higbee, the Stickers and the Hobbs Sisters.
• Big Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk and improvisation, and takes listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. With five full-length studio albums and another expected this year, the band has carved out its own niche in the live music community.
• HABATAT last played the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2015. Established in early 2012, the funk-rock outfit has become veterans of the festival and live music circuit in Pittsburgh and tri-state area. HABATAT has shared stages with the Soul Rebels, Pink Talking Fish, Twiddle, the Heavy Pets, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Joe Lewis Walker,
• Karina Rykman played the 2021 festival with Marco Benevento, putting on a late-night set people are still talking about. The bass player is blazing a trail with Benevento and now with her own band, racking up festival appearances across the country.
“We think we have an exceptionally diverse lineup that will please the widest possible range of music fans,” Carnevali said. “Three acts are fronted by women, and we’re really excited about that as well.”
Early bird two-day passes are $40, or $65 for a VIP pass, which includes access to the VIP Lounge and the site’s full bar and indoor restrooms, as well as a tented viewing area at the mainstage.
Single-day tickets will go on sale when early bird prices expire at 11:59 p.m. April 30.
Regular prices are $50 for two-day passes and $75 for VIP. Single-day tickets will be $25 for July 29 and $40 for July 30.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.floodcitymusic.com. Passes also are available at the Heritage Discovery Center.
