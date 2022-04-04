Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is holding a toiletry drive to benefit the Women’s Help Center Inc. through April 30.
Donations of toilet paper, hand soap, sanitizer wipes, laundry and cleaning products and personal hygiene products can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 1397 Eishenhower Blvd., Suite 300, Johnstown.
The drive is on honor of National Volunteer Month and the local Spherion’s 30th anniversary.
