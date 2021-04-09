CAMP CREEK, West Virginia — The speed limit has been increased in a historically dangerous eight-mile stretch of Interstate 77 after being lowered two years ago for safety reasons.
As of Tuesday, the speed limit was raised from 60 mph to 70 mph in the Camp Creek area where a rash of crashes and fatalities were seen from 2016 to 2018.
The speed had been lowered from 70 to 60 in April 2019 as part of a process to address an alarming number of fatal crashes, with 12 people killed in a span of less than two years.
An official investigation into the safety of that stretch of the interstate was prompted after a family of four was killed in April 2017 at milepost 22 when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and slammed into the Honda Pilot driven by David Gilley of Salisbury, N.C.
Gilley, 48, wife Christine Tara Warden Gilley 42, their daughter Grace Margaret Gilley, 13 and son Jack Nathaniel Gilley, 10, all died at the scene.
The tragedy sparked attention from Gilley family members as well as the media as to how such a crash could have been prevented.
Of those 12 total fatalities, nine involved tractor-trailers in that area, which includes a steep hill and sharp curve.
“Upon the recommendation of the West Virginia Parkways Authority and their Engineering team, as well as the WVDOH (West Virginia Department of Highways) Traffic Division, we were able to put this safety measure in place and I am happy to do so,” WVDOH Commissioner Jimmy Wriston said of the speed limit change at that time. “The order (to reduce it from 70 to 60 mph) will remain in effect until the results of an engineering and traffic investigation has concluded and Parkways has installed planned safety features.”
The investigation resulted in safety features eventually being added, including guardrails in the median as well two flashing chevron warning lights at the top of the steep hill and in the middle near the curve to warn motorists of the danger.
Jeffrey Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, on Thursday said three separate traffic studies were conducted in that area at different times over the past two years.
The decision to raise it to 70 was a result of those speed study analyses, which were conducted during holidays, when traffic volume is higher.
Miller said the studies showed the bulk of motorists driving through area, about 85 percent, drive 70 to 74 mph. Study results were consistent.
“Motorists drive the speed they feel comfortable with,” he said, and the speed limit posted did not change that. “This was not a decision made off the cuff.”
The 70 limit is also consistent with the length of the southern end of the turnpike, he added.
Miller said all of the safety features installed is why a decrease in fatal crashes has been seen over the past two years and having a lower speed limit through that stretch of road can create a hazard itself as some people slow down too much when most of the traffic does not.
People who drive the turnpike regularly know the area and how to drive it, he said, and the flashing light warnings work well for out-of-state motorists who may not be familiar with the turnpike.
With the increase in the speed limit, West Virginia State Police (Troop 7) will step up enforcement in that area.
Miller said the area will be closely monitored to see if any uptick in crashes is seen and the cause of any crash will be thoroughly investigated.
“We examine our safety measures and the engineering staff looks at every accident, case by case, including weather, rate of speed, time of day,” he said, and any mitigation steps needed will be taken.
“We are going to see how this goes for awhile,” he said, with safety the top priority.
