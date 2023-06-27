SOMERSET, Pa. – A classic car and motorcycle “Karz for Kids” cruise-in at Jennerstown Speedway in May generated nearly $45,000 that was donated to a Somerset County charity, organizers said.
It marked the seventh annual event, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Air Home of Somerset County, which serves children in need.
Michael Sotosky, an event organizer, described the show as a “record-breaking financial success,” saying that more than 700 show cars and 150 motorcycles were on display.
He said $44,573 was raised during the event.
