This icy race event will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Xtreme International Ice Racing, presented by Cernic’s, will bring its racing tour to the area at 7:30 p.m. March 21 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 236 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The event sees riders modify their speedway bikes and quads to compete on an indoor ice rink and take their bikes from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.
More than 2,000 metal studs are added to the bikes’ tires to help better grip the ice and gain speed, and there are no brakes, making it the fastest sport on ice and one of the fastest sports in the world.
But the speedway bikes are more than mountain bikes with engines.
They are the equivalent of 1200cc crotch-rocket engines in mountain bike frames – four-stroke, four-valve engines that run on nitro methanol.
This allows the engine to run at a higher compression, producing more horsepower.
The average family car has a maximum of 8,000 revs, whereas an ice speedway bike has a maximum of 14,000 revs.
Four laps on a speedway bike compares to 10 minutes on a motocross bike.
Each rider gears bikes differently with 60- to 80-toothed sprockets, which are nearly the size of the wheel.
“This is their third consecutive year here and we’ve had a great response to it,” said Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager.
“It’s a really interactive event and you’ll get to see some local racers as well as those from outside of town, so it’s a fun, family-friendly event for everybody and we’re excited to be hosting it again.”
The event will feature 20 to 25 races, consisting of heats, where riders earn points to qualify for the final race.
Heats consist of four riders racing handlebar to handlebar for four laps.
The main event consists of six riders for six laps.
“The noise of the bikes and the energy that comes out from the riders is exciting,” Blumenfeld said.
In order to protect the ice and the hockey logos and lines, the maintenance staff will start to increase the ice depth prior to the event.
“It’s a gradual process; for hockey it’s kept at an inch and a quarter, but for ice racing you need to build it up a couple more inches,” Blumenfeld said.
“We have to get it to a level that’s good for the bikes because the studs are digging into the ice as they ride around the rink.”
When the event is over, the chopped ice will be removed and it will gradually be cut back to get it smooth again.
For security purposes, patrons will be subject to a screening prior to entering the arena.
Tickets are $20.50 and $18.50 for adults and $7.50 for children 12 and under.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.