Rockwood Area School District officials were mourning the loss of a high school student this week after a weekend crash claimed one and injured another.
The Somerset County Coroner’s Office identified the crash victim as Elijah Breegle, 17, of Rockwood. The teen was a letterman for the Rockets basketball team and was heading into his senior year.
Superintendent Mark Bower described the death as “heartbreaking.”
Even though classes aren’t in session, the district was working with Bedford-Somerset Developmental & Behavioral Health Services to make crisis counselors available to students and staff, he said.
State police said the 17-year-old Rockwood resident was killed Saturday after his Nissan veered off the road and struck an embankment, causing his car to roll several times before coming to a stop in a Upper Turkeyfoot Township farm’s field.
Investigators said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred.
Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller said blunt force head trauma sustained in the crash caused his death.
A second teenager, a 17-year-old from Markleton, sustained serious injuries in the crash. The teen was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. State police did not have an update on his status this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.